Former Jackson Health Foundation COO pleads guilty to a $4.3 million embezzlement scheme

WLRN Public Media | By Ammy Sanchez
Published September 16, 2025 at 11:03 AM EDT

The former chief operating officer of the fundraising arm of the Jackson Health System has pleaded guilty to a $4 million embezzlement scheme.
 
Fifty-two-year-old Charmaine Gatlin served as the COO of the Jackson Health Foundation for 10 years and was fired last November. 
 
Federal prosecutors say she submitted fake invoices, steering funds to herself and relatives, and accepting kickbacks from vendors.
  
Gatlin faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. 

