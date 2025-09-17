FBI Director names Miami in federal crime crackdown list

Miami is on the Trump Administration’s list of cities where officials are expected to deploy military and federal law enforcement to crack down on crime according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

During a congressional hearing Sept. 16, Patel was asked about the agency’s general involvement in supporting local law enforcement agencies. While he did not offer specific details or plans, he listed cities of interest.

"We did it in DC. We're doing it in Memphis. We're going to Chicago, Miami, St Louis - so many other cities across the country," he said.

Federal law enforcement and the National Guard have been deployed in Washington D.C. for weeks. It’s unclear if and when the administration will mobilize to Miami.

