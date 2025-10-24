© 2025 WLRN
A 13-year-old student arrested and charged for threatening a school shooting, say Plantation police

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published October 24, 2025 at 6:17 PM EDT

A 13-year-old student in Broward County has been taken into police custody and arrested for threatening to carry out a school shooting, police said Friday.

In a post on their X account, the Plantation Police Department said its detectives apprehended the teenage student after parents notified a public safety officer at Renaissance Charter School "about threats of a school shooting posted on social media."

The Plantation Police Department quickly responded and identified the 13-year-old student.

The juvenile was arrested for "Written or Electronic Threats to Kill and Disruption of School Function" and taken to the the Juvenile Assessment Center in Fort Lauderdale.

"Threats made toward our local schools are not a joke and are fully investigated by our police department," Plantation Police officials posted on it X account.

"We urge all parents to speak with their children about the severe consequences of making false or threatening reports, especially concerning the use of weapons at any of our local schools," police said.

The juvenile's name was not disclosed or any other details regarding the threats the student made about a school shooting.
