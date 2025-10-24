© 2025 WLRN
Broward County judge Mardi Levey Cohen resigns months after suspension

WLRN Public Media | By Carlton Gillespie
Published October 24, 2025 at 4:23 PM EDT
Judge Mardi Levey Cohen. (via Mardi Levey Cohen judge campaign on Facebook)
Mardi Levey Cohen campaign on Facebook
Judge Mardi Levey Cohen. (via Mardi Levey Cohen judge campaign on Facebook)

A Broward County judge who was suspended earlier this year by the Florida Supreme Court has now resigned.

Judge Mardi Levey Cohen was suspended 10 days without pay and publicly reprimanded in June for misconduct during her 2022 re-election campaign.

In one instance, she filed an IRS complaint challenging the tax-exempt status of a church in Lauderhill that hosted a campaign event for her opponent. She then sent a copy of that complaint to the church with the return address altered to make it appear as if the letter came from the IRS.

Judges are allowed to campaign for their seats, but they are expected to “conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the integrity of the judiciary, including when acting as a candidate.”

Levey Cohen admitted that she had “disseminated unverified information” when she accused her opponent, lawyer Kaysia Earley, of being a fraud.

She received an email from someone claiming to be related to Earley. She forwarded that email to a Broward-based Democratic organization. Judges are expected to remain nonpartisan.

Levey Cohen was first elected in 2010. Her resignation is effective December 31st.

Carlton Gillespie
Carlton Gillespie is WLRN's Broward County Bureau Reporter.
