Broward County judge Mardi Levey Cohen resigns months after suspension

A Broward County judge who was suspended earlier this year by the Florida Supreme Court has now resigned.

Judge Mardi Levey Cohen was suspended 10 days without pay and publicly reprimanded in June for misconduct during her 2022 re-election campaign.

In one instance, she filed an IRS complaint challenging the tax-exempt status of a church in Lauderhill that hosted a campaign event for her opponent. She then sent a copy of that complaint to the church with the return address altered to make it appear as if the letter came from the IRS.

Judges are allowed to campaign for their seats, but they are expected to “conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the integrity of the judiciary, including when acting as a candidate.”

READ MORE: Broward County judge will face reprimands and suspension amid misconduct probe

Levey Cohen admitted that she had “disseminated unverified information” when she accused her opponent, lawyer Kaysia Earley, of being a fraud.

She received an email from someone claiming to be related to Earley. She forwarded that email to a Broward-based Democratic organization. Judges are expected to remain nonpartisan.

Levey Cohen was first elected in 2010. Her resignation is effective December 31st.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.