Jon Maples to face off Emily Gregory in Palm Beach County special election

Republican Jon Maples and Democrat Emily Gregory will square off in a March 24 special election for Palm Beach County’s House District 87.

The two candidates each won their respective primaries on Tuesday.

The seat opened last year when Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed former Republican Representative Mike Caruso to serve as Palm Beach County clerk.

House District 87 spans from Juno Beach down to the south of Lantana.

