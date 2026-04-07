Former Palm Beach County Sheriff, Richard P. Wille, dies at age 97

Former longtime Palm Beach County Sheriff Richard P. Wille has died. He was 97.

Wille served Palm Beach County from 1977 to 1995, "leading the agency for nearly two decades during a period of significant growth and change in the county," said PBSO in a statement released Sunday announcing his death.

Before elected as sheriff, Wille was Chief of Police in North Palm Beach and "built a distinguished career in law enforcement dedicated to public service," PBSO officials said.

His tenure included efforts to expand services and further expand the sheriff’s office — as well as help modernize it.



Funeral arrangements are pending.