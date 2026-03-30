The Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington has a new crown jewel winner: Kent Farrington.

He won the festival's $1 million prize by Rolex.

Farrington, who is ranked second in the world and based in Palm Beach, rode his horse Greya to victory in the final Saturday Night Lights event of the season.

This home soil triumph is a big deal. It’s been seven years since an American rider won the Rolex Grand Prix.

Farrington outlasted a field of 40 top-ranked athletes, including Ireland’s Darragh Kenny and Germany’s No. 4-ranked Richard Vogel. Five athletes advanced to the tie-breaking jump-off.

The Winter Equestrian Festival ran for 13 weeks, drawing a sold-out crowd of 10,000 for the small equestrian showgrounds and cementing its place as Palm Beach County’s largest sporting event.

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