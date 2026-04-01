U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart announces $6 million in federal funds to ease I-75 traffic congestion

State transportation officials will be getting $6 million in federal dollars to ease traffic congestion on I-75 in northwest Miami-Dade County, according to U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart.

The Republican congressman from Miami said he will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to announce more detail about the federal funding.

The funding is earmarked for the Florida Department of Transportation to begin the planning and design phases aimed at alleviating traffic congestion surrounding I-75 at NW 170th Street and NW 154th Street, affecting the growing cities of Hialeah Gardens and Miami Lakes, Diaz-Balart said in a statement.

Breaking the Bottleneck

The federal money comes from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2026, a roughly $1.2 trillion government funding bill. It funds government agencies and programs through Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year.

President Donald Trump signed the massive spending bill into law on February 3 after the House approved it with a 217-214 vote.