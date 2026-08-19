Alex Vindman gets behind Angie Nixon after upset loss in U.S. Senate race

State Representative Angela Nixon managed an upset against retired U.S. Army Colonel Alexander Vindman to secure the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate.

At a Broward County watch party Tuesday night, Vindman asked supporters to stand behind Nixon when she takes on Republican incumbent, Senator Ashley Moody.

"We know the stakes couldn't be higher in this election," he said. "The future of the country and the state hang in the balance. We came up short. But we have Angie Nixon and we congratulate her on her win, and be able to take this forward."

Polling leading up to the election largely projected Vindman as the frontrunner in the race.

"Rep. Nixon ran a strong campaign. She challenged the status quo. She put in the hard work," Vindman said. "She loves this state as much as I do."

He told supporters at the watch party that he’s going to return to his private life and figure out what his next steps in public service will be.

READ MORE: Angie Nixon, progressive Jacksonville firebrand, wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate

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