Miami Beach mayor denounces statewide ban on automatic license plate readers

The Florida Department of Transportation has ordered the removal of automatic license plate reader cameras from all state roads within 30 days.

The cameras, sold by companies including Flock and Motorola, have been the flashpoint of privacy concerns from groups claiming they allow police to track people for any reason.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner is against the ban and says his city has benefitted from the cameras.

"I share the privacy concerns and understand where this is coming from. At the same time the license plate readers, just this blanket ban especially with the short time frame will have serious consequences for public safety," Meiner told WLRN.

READ MORE: 'Block Flock' Debate over license plate surveillance cameras seeps into Florida’s gubernatorial race

Miami Beach's government has been on a yearslong effort to shift the city's image away from raucous party destination to a more toned-downed vacation locale. Much of that effort went into the "Breaking up with Spring Break" ad campaign, as well as a significant hardening of police infrastructure under Meiner.

" We have documented evidence that the license plate readers have been able to trace vehicles fleeing the scene of violent crimes in Miami Beach, and the license plate readers were able to track and locate those suspects so police can make an arrest," Meiner said.

About half of Miami Beach’s roughly 40 license plate readers are on state roads. In a Facebook post, Meiner said he is working on legislation to keep the license plate readers in the city.

Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz issued a statement following the state's ban acknowledging surveillance concerns with the technology.

"Based on the Governor's directive and FDOT mandates, by the end of today, all cameras located on FDOT infrastructure will be taken offline, and the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office license plate reader (LPR) program will be suspended in its entirety," she wrote.

"We also recognize that technology must come with appropriate safeguards through clear policies, strong oversight, transparency, accountability, and appropriate auditing, protecting the constitutional rights and privacy of the people we serve."

