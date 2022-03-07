It's Election Day in Broward and Palm Beach counties

Tuesday is Election Day in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

In Broward, a special general election is being held for the Florida Senate District 33 seat. Four municipalities are also holding elections — including city commission seats in Pembroke Pines, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea and Lighthouse Point.

Nineteen municipalities in Palm Beach County will host elections Tuesday. Jupiter, Riviera Beach and Boynton Beach are just some of the cities and towns looking to fill mayoral and commission seats.

Here’s some important information voters should know:

In Broward County

Broward’s special election for the state Senate District 33 seat comes after Perry Thurston Jr. resigned to run for Congress. Democratic candidate and former school board chairwoman Rosalind Osgood runs against Republican Joseph Carter.

The four municipalities holding elections include:



Hillsboro Beach (at large)

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea (city commissioner District 1 & 2)

Pembroke Pines (city commissioner Seat 1 & 4)

Lighthouse Point (city commissioner Seat 1, 2, & 3)

Residents must go to their assigned precincts on Election Day. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mail ballots can be dropped off at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Broward County Governmental Center

Supervisor of Elections Office at the Lauderhill Mall

E. Pat Larkins Center in Pompano Beach

Tamarac Library

For more information visit browardvotes.gov .

In Palm Beach County

The county could see a slew of new faces in local positions of power after Tuesday’s election. Nineteen municipalities in Palm Beach County are hosting elections.

For a rundown on some of the major races there, WLRN’s Palm Beach County reporter Wilkine Brutus told us what voters need to know .

Like in Broward, residents in Palm Beach County must go to their assigned precincts on Election Day. The polls are also open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mail ballots can be dropped off at the following locations:

Supervisor of Elections main office, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

West, north & south branch offices, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit votepalmbeach.gov

The supervisor of elections offices in Broward and Palm Beach counties should receive mail-in ballots by 7 p.m on Election Day.

