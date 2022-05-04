Ready to rev engines: Miami Grand Prix is second-most expensive ticket on Formula 1 calendar

The roar of the engines. The pit stops. The speed. The thrill of Formula 1 returns to Florida May 6-8 for the first time since 1959.

Formula 1 Grand Prix, this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, is one of the hottest local events since the Super Bowl. And research shows tickets for the race are ranked second-most expensive on the F1 calendar.

Popularity has grown in the U.S. partly due to the Netflix documentary series, “Drive to Survive,” and streaming apps like F1 TV.

Vegasinsider.com, an online sports betting site, collected data on how much it costs to attend an F1 race. “We collected the data of how much it costs to go to the different races simply because we were interested — where is the most expensive and where is the cheapest to go. But, when we checked for the Miami Grand Prix there were no tickets available.” said Carla Rosocha, of vegasinsider.com.

"It’s true. I logged onto the F1 site the moment tickets were released in November, only to see the words 'sold out,'” Rosocha said. Vegasinsider.com got their data for Miami tickets from F1 destinations.com, a travel site. “The most expensive of the cheapest grandstand ticket was the one for Monaco, that was $700 and then it was Miami at $640.”

So, the question remains: Where could someone buy these $640 tickets?

According to ESPN, grandstand tickets for Miami sold out on the first day, with 1,800 people each paying a $5,000 deposit for luxury hospitality.

Grandstand tickets are still available on websites like SeatGeek and StubHub, starting at $488 each. Ticketmaster has tickets ranging from $488 to $13,996 each — plus fees.

Campus day passes —with no seats — were released on April 16th. They’re available on F1miamigp.com. Prices are $300 for Friday, $400 for qualifying on Saturday and $500 for race day on Sunday.