WLRN News wins big in Florida News Awards

WLRN earned 14 wins and four finalist honors in the Florida News Awards competition for journalism produced in 2022, including two individual achievements for Producer of the Year and Reporter of the Year.

The Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists presented the awards at a ceremony in Orlando on Saturday. More than 55 radio and television stations, including other public media stations in Florida, submitted more than 650 entries in the statewide competition.

“It’s a great recognition of the talent of this news team, doing what they do best: tell stories," said Sergio Bustos, WLRN's Vice President for News.

The themes of the winning work spanned from Florida's ever-changing power dynamics in the classroom, to LGBTQ rights and the post-Roe v. Wade climate.

"At WLRN News, we couldn’t be more proud and humbled by this recognition of our wide-ranging community journalism," says Jessica Bakeman, Director of Enterprise Journalism at WLRN. "Even as WLRN News underwent a once-in-a-decade leadership transition and reorganization effort, the work of our journalists shined as bright as ever."

Especially notable this year: Alyssa Ramos, Morning Edition producer, won individual honors for best producer; reporter Verónica Zaragovia picked up four individual first place awards; and a compilation of the station's stories around the 2022 election won the politics/government category.

Here's a full rundown of all of the accolades WLRN was awarded:

WINNERS

Investigative, Single: After Surfside, Miami changes rules to fast-track demolition. Affordable housing is in the crosshairs by Daniel Rivero

Politics/government, Single: The U.S. abortion rights movement is battered. What can it learn from Latin America? by Tim Padgett

Politics/government, Series/Program: Tallahassee Takeover: Florida's Democrats gave the state power over public health. Republicans ran with it by Daniel Rivero, Verónica Zaragovia

Politics/government, Station: Coverage of the 2022 elections, WLRN News

Series/franchise, Hard: Efforts to restrict instruction on race, LGBTQ issues in South Florida classrooms by Kate Payne:

Continuing coverage: The aftermath of the Surfside Condo collapse, by Verónica Zaragovia:



Transportation reporting: Bus operators are in high demand to fill openings with Miami-Dade County by Verónica Zaragovia

Use of sound: Heroes at work, rock stars on the weekend: Meet Miami-Dade's Fire Brigade by Verónica Zaragovia

Health reporting: Florida's severe child psychiatrist shortage keeps one provider in Miami-Dade up at night by Verónica Zaragovia

Climate/environmental reporting: Reporting on the changing climate and the environment by Jenny Staletovich:



Sports reporting, single: First openly gay couple in Brazilian jiu-jitsu launches Boynton Beach school, urges change in sport by Wilkine Brutus

Sports reporting, series: The World Cup as it played out in South Florida by the WLRN News team:



Website/digital: WLRN News staff digital coverage of the 2022 elections, WLRN team

Producer of the Year: Alyssa Ramos

FINALISTS

Feature, light: Tinta y Cafe bring it home: How the Miami restaurant is earning its chops in the food world by Alyssa Ramos

Public affairs: Sundial: Writer Nadege Green creates a record of gun violence in her native Miami

Education reporting: An arrest at a Miami-Dade School Board meeting raises civil liberties concerns by Kate Payne

Reporter of the Year: Daniel Rivero

