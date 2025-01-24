© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hamas has named the next 4 hostages it will release as part of ceasefire with Israel

By Jerome Socolovsky
Published January 24, 2025 at 10:41 AM EST
People visit the Nova festival memorial site in Reim, Israel, as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza continues, Jan. 23.
Chris McGrath
/
Getty Images
People visit the Nova festival memorial site in Reim, Israel, as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza continues, Jan. 23.

Hamas has identified four female Israeli soldiers to be released on Saturday in accordance with a ceasefire agreement with Israel that has halted fighting in the Gaza war since last weekend.

The Palestinian group said on its official Telegram channel that it would release Liri Albag, 19; Karina Ariev, 20; Daniella Gilboa, 20; and Naama Levy, 20. All of them were taken hostage on Oct. 7, 2023, from the Oz Nahal Oz army base on Israel's border with Gaza.

In Jerusalem, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office confirmed that it had received a list of female hostages passed on by mediators, but did not name the women.

After they are handed over, Israel is expected to free 200 Palestinian or so prisoners and detainees, based on a calculation stipulated in the agreement that 50 detainees should be released for each female soldier.

If all goes according to plan this weekend, Hamas will have freed seven of the 33 hostages slated for release in the first six-week phase of the ceasefire agreement. Not all of them are believed to be alive. In exchange, Israel will have so far released more than 2,000 Palestinian detainees.

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR Breaking News
Jerome Socolovsky
Jerome Socolovsky is the Audio Storytelling Specialist for NPR Training. He has been a reporter and editor for more than two decades, mostly overseas. Socolovsky filed stories for NPR on bullfighting, bullet trains, the Madrid bombings and much more from Spain between 2002 and 2010. He has also been a foreign and international justice correspondent for The Associated Press, religion reporter for the Voice of America and editor-in-chief of Religion News Service. He won the Religion News Association's TV reporting award in 2013 and 2014 and an honorable mention from the Association of International Broadcasters in 2011. Socolovsky speaks five languages in addition to his native Spanish and English. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, and graduate degrees from Hebrew University and the Harvard Kennedy School. He's also a sculler and a home DIY nut.
See stories by Jerome Socolovsky
More On This Topic