Ret. Rear Adm. says U.S. must compel Iranian regime to change its behavior going forward

“We’re not going to get regime change; we need a change in how the regime acts,” says Ret. Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery, who speaks with Here & Now’s Scott Tong about Iran’s persistent military capabilities, the dramatic rescue of a downed U.S. weapons systems officer and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s firing of U.S. Army chief of staff Gen. Randy George.

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