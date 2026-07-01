The technology that emerged from the 1893 Chicago World's Fair

The Ferris wheel is just one of the many inventions that debuted when the World’s Fair in Chicago opened on May 1, 1893.

Rice University history professor and CNN presidential historian Douglas Brinkley discusses that day in history with host Scott Tong. Brinkley is a contributor to the new National Geographic book “1,000 Days in America: An Illustrated History of the Moments That Defined a Nation.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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