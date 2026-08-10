China's courts side with workers displaced by AI but employees remain anxious

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This summer, a court in the Chinese city of Guangzhou sided with a graphics designer who was replaced by AI. It ruled the dismissal was unlawful. Similar court decisions have happened across several Chinese cities and are being hailed as victories for workers' rights. But as NPR's Jennifer Pak reports from Beijing, workers still have a lot to be anxious about.

JENNIFER PAK, BYLINE: Economics graduate Elowen Wu is no stranger to AI.

ELOWEN WU: (Speaking Mandarin).

PAK: "I used chatbots," she says, "to help with my homework before." But when Wu got a recent internship at an AI startup in eastern China's Anhui province, she suddenly felt her AI skills were close to zero.

WU: (Speaking Mandarin).

PAK: "It was a huge shock for me," she said, "because I didn't know how advanced AI was already. I feel very afraid."

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PAK: She's been documenting these feelings on the social media platform Xiaohongshu. Will I be replaced by AI, she writes?

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PAK: It's a similar concern in the U.S., but in China, the push to adopt AI comes from the top leaders, and firms here are deploying AI at a scale that far outpaces those in America. Now the courts are stepping in.

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UNIDENTIFIED NEWSCASTER: (Speaking Mandarin).

PAK: Take this case in eastern China's Hangzhou City as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

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UNIDENTIFIED NEWSCASTER: (Speaking Mandarin).

PAK: A tech worker identified by the court only as Mr. Zhou was a quality assurance supervisor working with AI large language models. Eventually, AI took over his work, and the company dismissed him, which the Hangzhou Intermediate People's Court deemed illegal.

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SHI GUOQIANG: (Speaking Mandarin).

PAK: Judge Shi Guoqiang, who presided over the case, told CCTV introducing AI to reduce costs is not automatic grounds for a company to end an employee's contract. Similar cases in China have seen courts side with workers.

WU: (Speaking Mandarin).

PAK: Legal protection is necessary, says student Wu, but thinks it'll take some time to get right. Overall, Chinese laws are very protective of workers, says Guang Li at the global law firm Taylor Wessing's Munich office. He specializes in Chinese employment and labor laws.

GUANG LI: If you compare to Germany, to Europe, to the U.S., to some extent it is even more protective for employees.

PAK: The issue is enforcement, says Eli Friedman, professor of global labor and work at Cornell University.

ELI FRIEDMAN: The state does not have the capacity or, frankly, the interest to rigorously enforce its own laws.

PAK: Chinese workers, he says, are vulnerable.

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UNIDENTIFIED NEWSCASTER: (Speaking Mandarin).

PAK: Like Mr. Zhou's story - he may have won his case, but he's also 35. That's considered old for many Chinese tech companies. He might struggle to find work in China's sluggish economy. Nearly 1 in 6 grads couldn't find a job in June. Wu's now pursuing a master's degree.

WU: (Speaking Mandarin).

PAK: "China's job market is already competitive," she says. AI just intensifies that competition. And it's only going to get worse as China and the U.S. are locked in an AI race. Again, Professor Friedman.

FRIEDMAN: You can't say that we want to dominate these industries in the future and then, you know, start clutching your pearls when people use those things to replace workers.

PAK: As for Wu, every day she listens to a podcast or watches a video related to AI to keep on top of the latest.

WU: Keep learning. (Speaking Mandarin).

PAK: Keep learning, she says. Experiencing AI and learning its limitations might make it less scary. It's keep up, she says, or get left behind. Jennifer Pak, NPR News, Beijing.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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