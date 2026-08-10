© 2026 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Firstborn kids often grow up to earn more than their siblings. Germs and illness are big reasons why

WBUR
Published August 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT
Siblings spend time together while at home during Spring Break in Niagara Falls, N.Y., on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Lauren Petracca/AP)
Lauren Petracca/AP
Siblings spend time together while at home during Spring Break in Niagara Falls, N.Y., on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Lauren Petracca/AP)

Being the firstborn in a family has a lot of advantages.

Oldest siblings tend to have higher educational achievement and lifetime earnings than their younger siblings. A new study shows that germs play a big role in how younger siblings fare.

Germs in the Family: The Short- and Long-Term Consequences of Intrahousehold Disease Spread” was published in the American Economic Review.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with N. Meltem Daysal, co-author of the study, about what it shows about illness and childhood and its effects on younger children.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR Breaking News Here & Now
More On This Topic