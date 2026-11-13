Pope Leo’s tour adds to Trump’s post-election hell in Latin America

Opinion: Miami’s traditional contest to see who’s the most anti-communist Cuban is back for the midterms. So instead of wrestling with affordability and immigration, we’re once again mudwrestling in McCarthyism.

On the latest episode of Americas Decoded, WLRN’s Americas editor Tim Padgett says the Cuban community is squandering the purposeful goodwill it should enjoy in Miami by indulging yet again in political ill will — as elections devolve into stunts and attacks related to Cuba. It is being played out online, in ads and in bakeries, and features rival Cuban-American former TV anchors Eliott Rodriguez and María Elvira Salazar, as well as both Raúl and Fidel Castro and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

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