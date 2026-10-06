Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri on Amendment 3: No plan, big consequences

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri joins State Affairs' "Between the Lines with Dara Kam" this week to break down his opposition to Amendment 3, a high-stakes property tax measure on the November ballot.

Warning that "there really is no plan," Gualtieri cautions that the proposal could trigger an estimated $180 million revenue drop in Pinellas County during its first year alone — a loss he says threatens essential public safety services.

Without explicit carveouts for law enforcement, Gualtieri argues, counties — especially smaller, fiscally constrained communities — will lack the flexibility needed to preserve vital programs.

First on the chopping block in Pinellas? Safe Harbor — a key initiative tackling homelessness and jail overcrowding — alongside the county's Police Athletic League.

Gualtieri also dives into the political fallout of opposing the Gov. Ron DeSantis-backed measure and unpacks the broader debate surrounding proposed tax cuts.

Plus, the sheriff shares his perspective on the controversy surrounding Flock safety cameras and public pushback against Automated License Plate Reader technology.

Visit pro.stateaffairs.com/fl for more.

