David Jolly: 'Momentum vs. money' in a toss-up governor's race

Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Jolly joins "Between the Lines with Dara Kam" from State Affairs in the final stretch of what has become one of Florida's most heated — and most expensive — governor's races.

Facing a Republican opponent who has raised a staggering $140 million, Jolly argues that the more Byron Donalds spends, the worse he performs in the polls.

With Election Day approaching, Jolly says he sees the race as nearly even, offering Democrats their first real shot at the governor's mansion in more than twenty‑five years. He describes his closing strategy as a "Lawton Chiles‑style" campaign, crisscrossing the state and visiting counties of every political shade, blue, purple, and deep red, in a final push to connect with voters directly.

Jolly also reflects on his own political evolution, discussing why the former Republican congressman ultimately left the GOP, saying the party no longer reflected his values.

Plus, in the "Between the Lines" lightning-round, Jolly shares his fave campaign snacks and reveals why he won't be donning a costume for Halloween!

Visit pro.stateaffairs.com/fl for more.

