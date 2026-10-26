Archbishop Thomas Wenski Part 2: Immigration, humanity and the Haitian community

Archbishop Thomas Wenski of the Archdiocese of Miami returns to “Between the Lines with Dara Kam” from State Affairs for the second installment of a two‑part series, this time turning to the humanitarian crisis unfolding around immigration enforcement and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian migrants.

Wenski, who has ministered to Haitian communities in South Florida since 1978 and speaks Haitian Creole, reflects on his decades‑long connection to the people most affected by shifting federal and state policies. He shares stories from the front lines — including saying Mass on Christmas Day for detainees held at the Everglades facility supporters dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” — and argues that immigrant workers are essential to strengthening an ailing economy.

He also makes the case for giving long‑time residents a path to lawful citizenship, noting that “Americans have always been blessed by their immigrants.”

If he had a private moment with Florida’s top leaders, Wenski says he’d urge them to “remember where you come from,” pointing out that even Gov. Ron DeSantis carries an Italian surname.

The episode closes on a lighter note as the “Biker Bishop” joins Dara for a Between the Lines lightning round, revealing how he likes to dress when he’s out riding his Harley.