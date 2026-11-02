Charting a New Course: Incoming Legislative Leaders Jim Boyd and Sam Garrison

Two guests are better than one!

House Speaker-Designate Sam Garrison, R-Fleming Island, and Senate President-Designate Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, join "Between the Lines with Dara Kam" from State Affairs on the eve of an election taking place against national headwinds.

After years of friction between the chambers, the leaders describe a partnership they deliberately built long before claiming their posts. Pledging "low drama, high confidence," Speaker Garrison surprises his Senate counterpart with a story about the first time the House leader set foot in the Florida Legislature.

In a wide-ranging conversation that is candid, philosophical and good-humored, Dara probes the leaders about Amendment 3 and the possibility of a special session if voters approve the property-tax proposal, which they both support.

The episode ends on a lighter note as Boyd and Garrison — who clearly like each other — encourage listeners to vote and remember their manners when casting ballots. Also, pet peeves and campaign snacks!

Visit pro.stateaffairs.com/fl for more.

