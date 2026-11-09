Florida never disappoints on Election Night: Insights from FIU's Kathryn DePalo-Gould

On this week's "Between the Lines with Dara Kam" from State Affairs, Florida International University political science professor Kathryn DePalo-Gould and our host unpack what happened and dig into what comes next.

DePalo-Gould, who has studied Florida politics for more than 20 years, shares insights about statewide, congressional and legislative races and, of course, Republican Byron Donalds' historic election as the state's first Black governor in a contest won by about 100,000 votes.

Giving darts and laurels up and down the ballot, the FIU professor weighs in on the impact of Amendment 3's property-tax proposal on GOP turnout. Was it enough to help Donalds over the top? Tune in and find out.

The pair also dive into the "Angie Nixon effect," breaking down how the U.S. Senate nominee sparked a movement energizing younger and Black voters by focusing on affordability and pocket-book issues.

In the state House, Florida Democrats made history breaking the GOP's supermajority and flipping 16 seats heading into the next legislative session. Join in to hear the professor discuss whether the Dems' legislative wins could shift Florida back into purple state status.

Plus: Why young voters are the new swing voters, why DePalo-Gould thinks Marco Rubio is "absolutely running" in 2028, and her biggest pet peeve.

"Every time I think I understand Florida politics," she says, "the next election happens, and we're right back to, what is going on?"