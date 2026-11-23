This week, "Between the Lines" dons our lab coats! In a palate cleanser from the political crossfire of the midterm elections, Dara sits down with Florida State University Oceanography Professor Dr. Jeff Chanton — aka the "Mud Doctor" — to unpack the high-stakes forces reshaping Florida's coastlines.

With decades spent studying how our oceans and wetlands respond to a warming planet, the Robert O. Lawton Distinguished Professor breaks down the mechanics behind South Florida's chronic flooding and why sea level rise isn't just a Miami problem — it's a statewide crisis.

As sea levels climb nearly a centimeter every year, what's his critical message for Sunshine State political leaders? And in a state where the term "climate change" was once scrubbed from the books, does Chanton ever feel like he's shouting into the void?

Dr. Mud tackles those tough questions and more on this week's episode. Plus, learn why the ocean expands as it warms, why methane is such a big deal, and why, exactly, you should care so much about mud.

