Sundial: 'The Walls Have Ears' brings attention to what's happening in Cuba today

Robby Ramos has been a real-life baseball player and a fictional wrestler.

He has a real grandfather who spent time in a Cuban prison. And he’s acted in a play about the spoils of the Cuban revolution.

He grew up in Miami hearing his family’s stories — history alongside myths — in English and in Spanish.

Now he’s brought all those elements together in his debut as a playwright.

Ramos' new play is The Walls Have Ears. He’s also producing the same play in Spanish — at the same time Las Paredes Oyen.

The one-act play is set during the Cuban Missile Crisis. The drama centers around a political prisoner whose fate is decided live on the radio.

He is staging the play where it resonates with its audience — at the Westchester Cultural Arts Center, which opened less than 2 years ago.

The play had sold-out readings in Los Angeles, where Ramos works as an actor. Recently he’s playing a wrestler on the TV show Heels, which was renewed for a second season on Starz.

On the April 11 episode of Sundial, Ramos joined us to talk about his inspiration for the play and how it feels to showcase it in front of a hometown audience.

