© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sun_Dial_Final_1600.png
Sundial

How Mr. Miami Marvin went from club promoter to cultural ambassador

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa BaenaHelen Acevedo
Published May 16, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Marvin Tapia headshot
Marvin Tapia
/
Marvin Tapia is a natural spokesperson for Miami-Dade County

If Miami had a brand ambassador, Marvin Tapia would be the guy. He goes by the name Mr. Miami Marvin.

He took Jimmy Butler for Cuban coffee. Schooled John Leguizamo at Domino Park. You’ll find him hosting film crews and hyping Calle Ocho and cultural events.

Before becoming a representative of the community, Tapia was a club promoter. He took the personable skills he gained on his path to become what he is today.

He’s such a natural spokesperson for Miami-Dade, the county made it official. He’s chairman of the county’s Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board. It tries to improve the quality of life for Hispanics in the county.

Marvin Tapia Little Havana
You’ll find Marvin Tapia showing people around Miami's Little Havana Neighborhood.

Marvin reps Little Havana’s monthly street festival, Viernes Culturales. He runs the charitable branch of Only in Dade. And recently appeared in Leguizamo Does America on Peacock.

On the May 16 episode of Sundial, Marvin Tapia joined us to talk about his experience as a cultural ambassador and where his love for the community started.

On Sundial's previous episode, novelist Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah joined us to talk about his new novel and how he blends fiction and facts to reveal the truths of our current criminal justice system.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify

Tags
Sundial NewsLocal NewsCalle OchoMiami-Dade
Stay Connected
Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
See stories by Carlos Frías
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
See stories by Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
See stories by Elisa Baena
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo is a grad student at Florida International University studying Spanish-language journalism, a bilingual program focused on telling the stories of diverse communities.
See stories by Helen Acevedo