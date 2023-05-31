How this local arts director reclaims space through Black performance

It wasn’t until Kunya Rowley was in high school that he started to ask himself: Why are there so few Black opera singers?

Kunya grew up in South Florida loving to sing opera. He went to school for it. But as he got further along in his career, he found fewer Black performers who focused on the art form.

He wanted to change that. Kunya won a Knight Arts Challenge grant to help start his organization called Hued Songs. Its goal is to amplify Black culture through performance.

Kunya is directing and producing the third annual Juneteenth Experience, taking place on June 19 at the Miami Beach Bandshell. The goal is to explore and celebrate Black freedom and history — with Black artists leading the way.

The location of the event is significant. Miami Beach was built by Black laborers. But for a long time, they were banned from owning property there.

On the May 31 episode of Sundial, Kunya Rowley joined us to talk about The Juneteenth Experience and his hopes for the event to play a role in reclaiming that space.

On Sundial's previous episode, Alex Segura joined us to talk about his new book for Marvel, and why he connects with the medium of comic books so much.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.