Sundial

'Nattie Meets World' connects with her students through TikTok

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa BaenaHelen Acevedo
Published June 1, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT
Courtesy of Natalie Stuart
/
Instagram
Natalie Stuart is viral TikToker and teacher at Nova Eisenhower Elementary in Davie.

Just three years ago, Natalie Stuart had never heard of TikTok. Now she’s the famous dancing teacher.

Don’t worry if you haven’t heard of her. Your kids have.

Stuart is the Broward teacher who went viral for using TikTok dances to inspire her third-graders. She’s inspiring a lot more folks now.

Stuart has more than half a million TikTok followers. She goes by "Nattie Meets World." She’s been on the NBC show Dancing With Myself. It’s what you’d get if you gave TikTok a television show.

The kids love her. Parents, too. She uses TikTok as entertainment between lessons to understand what her students are into and how to engage them in a fun way.

Stuart using a cutout of Pitbull as one of her "Teacher's Assistants."
Courtesy of Natalie Stuart (@nattiemeetsworld)
/
TikTok
Stuart using a cutout of Pitbull as one of her "Teacher's Assistants."

She calls her students “The Squad" and performs TikTok dances with them on Fridays to usher in the weekend.

She does G-rated TikTok challenges. Complains about the school-issued laptops constantly breaking down.

Sometimes, she even talks about being single in South Florida. And buying herself an engagement ring. She’s from Hialeah — so you know she keeps it real.

On the June 1 episode of Sundial, Stuart joined us to talk to us about how she's channeling her childhood love of performance into her teaching career.

Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
Helen Acevedo is a grad student at Florida International University studying Spanish-language journalism, a bilingual program focused on telling the stories of diverse communities.
