Why a Black Florida scholar is optimistic in his fight against book bans

You don’t need a history book to know what it was like to have to ride in the back of the bus. Marvin Dunn can tell you about it. Because he lived it.

Marvin went to a segregated Florida school. He endured discrimination as an officer in the U.S. Navy. In 1966, the University of Florida denied him admission because he was Black.

This only pushed him. Marvin went on to become an authority on race in America — specifically in Florida. He’s a professor emeritus at Florida International University, and his books on Florida’s Black history have been a resource in our state for decades.

Now, a Florida law bans the content of his books in classrooms for discussing how race is integral to many institutions.

Again, that hasn’t stopped him.

He’s leading tours of places in Florida that are important to Black history. And he’s distributing banned books on Black history through parent-teacher groups.

On the June 6 episode of Sundial, Professor Dunn is here to talk to us about his own history. The history Florida won’t allow in classrooms.

