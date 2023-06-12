Comedian Aida Rodriguez on finding material in the streets of Miami

The comedian Aida Rodriguez can find the punchline in the painful.

She does it on stage with biting insight into her life and the world.

Aida was raised in Miami. She was brought up by a Puerto Rican abuela who figures prominently into her act. She jokes about the mom who dated an actual killer. And don’t get her started about her Cuban stepdad. Actually, go ahead and get her started on that one.

Somehow, she turns this all into comedy.

She has particular insight into what it means to grow up in South Florida — down to the horrible drivers.

Aida’s big break was on the TV show Last Comic Standing. Her friend on the comedy circuit Tiffany Haddish put her into the Netflix show, They Ready. She’s been on Showtime and has a one-hour special on HBO.

Aida’s in Miami for one night, playing the Miami Improv on Wednesday.

On the June 12 episode of Sundial, Rodriguez joined us to talk about finding comedy in things that make us cringe.

On Sundial's previous episode, two Silver Knight winners from Miami-Dade and Broward County: Brooke Simmons and Stephanie Balderas, respectively, joined us to talk about their projects.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

