Chasten Buttigieg on the importance of visiting South Florida on his book tour

It's Pride month — a chance for the LGBTQ community and their allies to mark how far we've come and look at how much further we have to go.

Here in Florida, this year’s festivities fall against the backdrop of new state laws that threaten queer and transgender rights, along with forms of expression.

These new laws limit access to gender-affirming health care, classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity and attendance of drag performances.

Chasten Buttigieg is no stranger to these conversations. He’s a former teacher and LGBTQ advocate. He's also the husband of Pete Buttigieg, the current U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

Chasten traveled the country with Pete while he was running for president in 2020. Now, he's traveling the country again, but for a very different reason.

He's on tour for his book called I Have Something to Tell You. He's adapted his memoir for a young queer audience, and he's made a point to stop in Florida to talk to people here about it.

On the June 20 episode of Sundial, Chasten sat down with WLRN's Breaking News Editor, Mike Majchrowicz, to talk about why he made it a point to stop and hear peoples' stories right here in Miami.

