MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Sundial

Chasten Buttigieg on the importance of visiting South Florida on his book tour

By Carlos Frías,
Elisa BaenaLeslie Ovalle AtkinsonHelen Acevedo
Published June 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT
Author and activist Chasten Buttigieg recently stopped in Miami, FL while on tour for his memoir, "I Have Something To Tell You."
Carina Teoh
/
Carina Teoh
It's Pride month — a chance for the LGBTQ community and their allies to mark how far we've come and look at how much further we have to go.

Here in Florida, this year’s festivities fall against the backdrop of new state laws that threaten queer and transgender rights, along with forms of expression.

These new laws limit access to gender-affirming health care, classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity and attendance of drag performances.

Chasten Buttigieg is no stranger to these conversations. He’s a former teacher and LGBTQ advocate. He's also the husband of Pete Buttigieg, the current U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

Chasten traveled the country with Pete while he was running for president in 2020. Now, he's traveling the country again, but for a very different reason.

He's on tour for his book called I Have Something to Tell You. He's adapted his memoir for a young queer audience, and he's made a point to stop in Florida to talk to people here about it.

On the June 20 episode of Sundial, Chasten sat down with WLRN's Breaking News Editor, Mike Majchrowicz, to talk about why he made it a point to stop and hear peoples' stories right here in Miami.

On Sundial's previous episode, Ariel Cipolla and Lolita Stewart-White talk to us about why they wanted to write local stories and see them performed on stage.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.

Tags
Sundial NewsLocal NewsFlorida LGBTQMiami-Dade
Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
See stories by Carlos Frías
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
See stories by Elisa Baena
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
See stories by Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, a freelance producer, is a grad student at Florida International University studying Spanish-language journalism, a bilingual program focused on telling the stories of diverse communities.
See stories by Helen Acevedo