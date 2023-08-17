© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sundial

Evan Snow is helping South Florida artists stay local by creating affordable studio spaces

By Carlos Frías,
Elisa BaenaHelen Acevedo
Published August 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A man smiling.
Courtesy of Evan Snow
Evan Snow is an arts leader and creative entrepreneur in Broward County. His project, Zero Empty Spaces, creates affordable artist studios in vacant storefronts around the country.

Everyone needs a good hype man in their lives. Someone to boost them up, to tell others about all the good things they have going on.

For Broward County artists, that man in Evan Snow.

Evan’s goal is to help build the community of artists in Broward. He does this by advocating for their work — their painting and poetry, their writing and sculpture.

Maybe the most important thing Evan does is find artists affordable places to make their art.

Evan started a program called Zero Empty Spaces. He finds vacant properties in strip malls and shopping centers, and works with landlords to turn them into temporary artist studios. The landlord gets to attract people to their property — and the artists have an affordable place to work on their craft. The idea is spreading across the country.

Evan has a soft spot for Broward — he grew up in Coral Springs. He watched his parents build community through education. He wants to do the same thing with the arts.

On the August 17 episode of Sundial, Snow joined us to talk about his work and passion for the arts.

On Sundial's previous episode, Amy Reyes joined us to talk about the biggest art stories of the summer and what’s ahead. The annual Miami Spice dining event, which started this month, and the biggest upcoming music and entertainment events.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify.

Tags
Sundial Local NewsNewsBroward Countylocal artists
Stay Connected
Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
See stories by Carlos Frías
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
See stories by Elisa Baena
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, a freelance producer, is a grad student at Florida International University studying Spanish-language journalism, a bilingual program focused on telling the stories of diverse communities.
See stories by Helen Acevedo