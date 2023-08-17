Evan Snow is helping South Florida artists stay local by creating affordable studio spaces

Everyone needs a good hype man in their lives. Someone to boost them up, to tell others about all the good things they have going on.

For Broward County artists, that man in Evan Snow.

Evan’s goal is to help build the community of artists in Broward. He does this by advocating for their work — their painting and poetry, their writing and sculpture.

Maybe the most important thing Evan does is find artists affordable places to make their art.

Evan started a program called Zero Empty Spaces. He finds vacant properties in strip malls and shopping centers, and works with landlords to turn them into temporary artist studios. The landlord gets to attract people to their property — and the artists have an affordable place to work on their craft. The idea is spreading across the country.

Evan has a soft spot for Broward — he grew up in Coral Springs. He watched his parents build community through education. He wants to do the same thing with the arts.

On the August 17 episode of Sundial, Snow joined us to talk about his work and passion for the arts.

