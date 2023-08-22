© 2023 WLRN
Sundial

Marie Vickles merges local and global art, minting a new generation of art lovers in South Florida

By Carlos Frías,
Elisa BaenaLeslie Ovalle AtkinsonHelen Acevedo
Published August 22, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT
Curators Nadege Green (left) and Marie Vickles, of the exhibit "Give Them Their Flowers:" An Exhibit of Black LGBTQ+ Miami History " at the Gallery at the Little Haiti Cultural Center.
PEDRO PORTAL pportal@miamiherald.com
/
The Miami Herald
For the last 10 years, Marie Vickles has thought about how she can expose more people in South Florida to the arts.

For the last 10 years, Marie Vickles has thought about how she can expose more people in South Florida to the arts.

It’s her passion — and her job. She’s the director of education at the Perez Art Museum Miami. She brings groups into the museum to teach them about the arts. They have actual classrooms there. They fill them with everyone from Miami elementary school students to NASA scientists.

Marie realizes that there is more than one way to bring the arts to people — and people to the arts.

Marie Vickles is the director of education at the Perez Art Museum and she's also the curator-in-residence at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex.
Courtesy of Marie Vickles
Marie Vickles is the director of education at the Perez Art Museum and she’s also the curator-in-residence at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex.

She starts by thinking locally. She’s also the curator-in-residence at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex. There she co-curated the "Give Them Their Flowers" exhibit that was about Miami's Black queer community.

She makes the connection between those hyper-local exhibits and a large cultural institution like the PAMM, where she can help people learn about international contemporary artists like Chinese contemporary artist Ai Weiwei and Kehinde Wiley, who painted the portrait of President Barack Obama that appears in the Smithsonian.

Marie thinks about how best to serve the neighborhoods that make up a very diverse South Florida.

On the Aug. 22 episode of Sundial, she joins us to talk about minting new generations of art lovers.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify.

Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, a freelance producer, is a grad student at Florida International University studying Spanish-language journalism, a bilingual program focused on telling the stories of diverse communities.
