ICE arrests, Fishback’s campaign rhetoric, Florida’s August primary and weekly news

ICE arrests

Florida is home to one of the highest number of immigration arrests since President Donald Trump began his second-term crackdown.

The state has more police departments with agreements to help federal immigration agents than any other in the nation.

There have been three statewide major immigration enforcement operations in the past several months, making almost 25,000 arrests.

But there have also been other immigration actions in smaller towns and suburbs .

Fishback’s campaign rhetoric

Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback's insurgent campaign is breaking through to young Floridians.

The 31-year-old former investor from Davie has focused on populist positions, like taking on corporations, protecting the environment and helping young people get housing.

But, he’s also attracting far-right supporters who are receptive to dog whistles and language used in the darker corners of the internet.

Guest:



Jake Shore, investigative reporter for WLRN covering Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Florida’s August primary

July 20 is the deadline for Floridians to register to vote in next month’s primary election.

Republicans and Democrats will choose their candidates for governor, attorney general and Congress.

There are also several nonpartisan city, county and judicial races across the state.

We spoke with the immediate past president of Florida Supervisors of Elections Association (FSE) about important deadlines, elections security and transparency.

Guest:



Wendy Sartory Link, Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections.

Weekly news briefing

Florida voters will be asked this November whether or not they want to dramatically cut property taxes. If passed, the property tax overhaul could have an unexpected consequence: more mosquitos .

In Orange County, commissioners are working to reactivate its plan for future development after the state struck it down. The revised “Vision 2050” will now include an opt-out provision for developers.

Last week, Sarasota County Commissioners voted to halt the “acceptance, review and approval” of any major data centers until at least July 2027.

This week, Pasco County followed suit .