Property tax cut faces growing opposition, Florida’s child drowning crisis and more

Property tax cut faces growing opposition

Florida voters will decide the fate of a proposed constitutional amendment that would increase the value of a home or condo that is exempt from property taxes.

There is a growing chorus of public safety groups in Florida raising concerns about the measure.

This week, the Florida Sheriffs Association said it is significantly concerned about it. A judge has ordered the language of the referendum to be rewritten.

Guests:



Billy Woods , Sheriff of Marion County.

, Sheriff of Marion County. Jeff Brandes, former state senator, founder and president of Florida Policy Project.

Addressing Florida’s child drowning crisis

This year is on pace to see a record number of people – especially children – drown in Florida.

In a state surrounded by water and filled with swimming pools, what is being done to make sure we stay safe?

Guests:



Casey McGovern , executive director of Every Child a Swimmer.

, executive director of Every Child a Swimmer. Maritza McClendon, 2004 Olympic Silver Medalist and water safety advocate.

Weekly news briefing

Next week marks the start of the new school year for most of Florida’s traditional public schools. As students head back to the classroom, education officials are grappling with how to address Artificial Intelligence in classrooms.

School lunch costs are on the rise in parts of the state. And inflation is just one of the reasons.

Another added cost to school lunches? Online fees. That prompted one Florida school district to create its own mobile app, one without transaction fees.

On average, U.S. households spent 12% of their family’s budget on food in 2024. For very low-income households, it was 33%.