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The South Florida Roundup

FBI investigation on Carvalho, a former TV anchor runs for Congress and Black Spring Break

Published March 13, 2026 at 3:59 PM EDT
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Then CBS4 new anchor Eliot Rodriguez speaking at a Miami-Dade College panel on immigration on Feb. 23, 2023.
Alie Skowronski
/
Miami Herald
Then CBS4 new anchor Eliot Rodriguez speaking at a Miami-Dade College panel on immigration on Feb. 23, 2023.

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we discussed new WLRN reporting that shows larger Miami-Dade County ties to a firm at the center of an investigation involving former schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho. We also spoke with former CBS4 news anchorman Eliott Rodriguez about his decision to run for the Miami congressional seat held by Maria Elvira Salazar. And we looked at a new effort to make Spring Break more relevant — and enjoyable — for young Black people.

The South Florida Roundup
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