A fuel depot on Fisher Island, U.S.-Cuba aid negotiations and Muhammad Ali's life in photos
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This week on The South Florida Roundup, we talk about Miami-Dade County's purchase of a fuel depot site on Fisher Island with journalist Joe Contreras. We also breakdown the developments in aid negotiations between the U.S. and Cuba with former Cuban ambassador Carlos Alzugaray Treto. Then, remembering Muhammad Ali with a photographer whose images were used as the jacket cover of Muhammad Ali: A Tribute to the Greatest (34:25).