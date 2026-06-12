South Florida property appraisers dissect homestead exemption, the World Cup comes to our backyard
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This week on The South Florida Roundup, we're joined by Tomás Regalado, Marty Kier, and Dorothy Jacks, the property appraisers from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties, respectively, as we break down the expected impact of the new homestead exemption expansion. We also take a look at some of the local storylines to watch during this year's World Cup, from the risk of heat exhaustion to the response of South Florida's Brazilian and Haitian communities.