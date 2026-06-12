South Florida property appraisers dissect homestead exemption, the World Cup comes to our backyard

This week on The South Florida Roundup, we're joined by Tomás Regalado, Marty Kier, and Dorothy Jacks, the property appraisers from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties, respectively, as we break down the expected impact of the new homestead exemption expansion. We also take a look at some of the local storylines to watch during this year's World Cup, from the risk of heat exhaustion to the response of South Florida's Brazilian and Haitian communities.