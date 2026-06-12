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The South Florida Roundup

South Florida property appraisers dissect homestead exemption, the World Cup comes to our backyard

Published June 12, 2026 at 3:25 PM EDT
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An aerial view of a beachside residential community
Matias J. Ocner
/
Miami Herald
FILE: Harbor Island Beach Club residential community in Melbourne Beach, with its cookie-cutter rentals, was the kind of development that residents of Brevard’s southernmost barrier island feared would eventually dominate their community.

This week on The South Florida Roundup, we're joined by Tomás Regalado, Marty Kier, and Dorothy Jacks, the property appraisers from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties, respectively, as we break down the expected impact of the new homestead exemption expansion. We also take a look at some of the local storylines to watch during this year's World Cup, from the risk of heat exhaustion to the response of South Florida's Brazilian and Haitian communities.

The South Florida Roundup
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