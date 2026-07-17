Alligator Alcatraz shutdown, Project Tango voted down and Argentine Football Association scandal

On this episode of The South Florida Roundup, we discuss what’s next for the Everglades site that, for the past year, was home to the controversial migrant detention center known as Alligator Alcatraz. It’s gone now, but what mark does it leave? [0:11]. Host Tim Padgett also spoke with WLRN's Wilkine Brutus on why Palm Beach County commissioners just decisively voted to block the massive artificial intelligence data center known as "Project Tango" [19:00]. And we’ll examine Argentina’s massive soccer success – and the local FBI probe into its federation. [33:45].

