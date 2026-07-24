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The South Florida Roundup

Miami-Dade mayor talks budget, TPS for Haitians set to end and local filmmaker shoots movie in Cuba

Published July 24, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT
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Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava speaks at the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science April 21, 2023.
Tony Winton
/
Key Biscayne Independent
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava speaks at the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science April 21, 2023.

On the South Florida Roundup, we talked with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava about the daunting budget dilemmas ahead – especially if Florida voters approve a sharp property-tax cut measure in November (01:19). We also discussed the imminent expiration of Temporary Protected Status for some 350,000 Haitians here – who will now face deportation. (21:20) And we chatted with the director of Havana Coyotes – the first U.S. film shot entirely in communist Cuba with a Cuban cast. (36:23).

The South Florida Roundup
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