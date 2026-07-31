League of Women Voters of Miami Dade, WLRN reporters and a political analyst talk upcoming elections

The primaries are upon us in South Florida. Rest easy, your mail-in ballots look secure — but Democratic races in those new gerrymandered districts? They’re lookin’ messy.

Early voting starts on Monday, so we devoted the hour to the Aug. 18 Florida primary elections. The League of Women Voters walked us through what you need to know about the contests and controversies before you head to the ballot box (01:03). We also looked at the hot local races and referendums from Palm Beach to Key West (19:03). And we discussed the primary chaos playing out in so many South Florida congressional districts thanks to that new map (34:35).