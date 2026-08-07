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The South Florida Roundup

Back to School: Incoming Miami-Dade Superintendent Rafael Villalobos, school lunches and vaccines

Published August 7, 2026 at 3:43 PM EDT
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FILE - Apples and orange slices rest in trays for student lunches at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School, in Essex Junction, Vt., June 9, 2022.
Lisa Rathke/AP
/
AP
FILE - Apples and orange slices rest in trays for student lunches at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School, in Essex Junction, Vt., June 9, 2022.

In the next hour we will get you ready for the new school year that begins next week, starting with a conversation with Miami-Dade County’s incoming school superintendent Rafael Villalobos who’s got declining enrollment in his backpack. We’ll also talk with a nutrition advocate about what looks like the end of universal free lunch for many schools and with a pediatrician about student vaccinations. And a Broward teacher shares what it’s like to teach in Florida — on Florida pay.

The South Florida Roundup
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