Back to School: Incoming Miami-Dade Superintendent Rafael Villalobos, school lunches and vaccines
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In the next hour we will get you ready for the new school year that begins next week, starting with a conversation with Miami-Dade County’s incoming school superintendent Rafael Villalobos who’s got declining enrollment in his backpack. We’ll also talk with a nutrition advocate about what looks like the end of universal free lunch for many schools and with a pediatrician about student vaccinations. And a Broward teacher shares what it’s like to teach in Florida — on Florida pay.