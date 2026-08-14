Colombia earthquake, manosphere in South Florida and is Miami more expensive than NYC?
Ways To Subscribe
We're updating you on the situation in western Colombia after it was hit by a deadly magnitude 7.4 earthquake this week and how the community here is getting relief there. NPR correspondent John Otis joins us from Colombia. We’ll also take a deep dive into the controversial male dominance culture called the manosphereand why South Florida is suddenly its epicenter. And we’ll examine why it’s now harder to get by in Miami than it is in Manhattan.