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The South Florida Roundup

Child sex abuse prevention, chaos at a Brickell condo, TPS effects on home care

Published August 28, 2026 at 6:09 PM EDT
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Republican Rep. Michael Caruso.
Jackie Llanos
/
Florida Phoenix
Republican Rep. Michael Caruso.

In this week's South Florida Roundup we discussed the disturbing allegations of child sexual abuse against the now suspended Palm Beach County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Mike Caruso, how warning signs get missed – and how victims’ privacy gets violated. We also looked at the controversial boom in so-called “Animal House” Airbnb rental properties – and that Brickell condo complex where the party just won’t stop. And we’ll examine how the TPS crisis has created a home healthcare crisis.

The South Florida Roundup
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