Child sex abuse prevention, chaos at a Brickell condo, TPS effects on home care

In this week's South Florida Roundup we discussed the disturbing allegations of child sexual abuse against the now suspended Palm Beach County Clerk of Court and Comptroller Mike Caruso, how warning signs get missed – and how victims’ privacy gets violated. We also looked at the controversial boom in so-called “Animal House” Airbnb rental properties – and that Brickell condo complex where the party just won’t stop. And we’ll examine how the TPS crisis has created a home healthcare crisis.