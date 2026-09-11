9/11 hijackers in South Florida, Jewish High Holidays and antisemitism, a longtime Miami Herald reporter retires
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We mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11. Not just the terrorist attacks that changed America forever, but the lives of the terrorists here in South Florida – and the Islamophobia that follows their atrocities even today. We also discuss the Jewish High Holy Days that start this evening in the shadow of rising antisemitism. And we talk with Miami Herald reporter Jay Weaver, who’s retiring after decades following South Florida’s often bizarre crime and crime fighters.