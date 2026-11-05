What’s next as affordability drives Florida election results

It’s the economy. It’s always the economy.

That’s what voters consistently say they care about. The economy can mean different things — home prices, paychecks, the cost of gas and groceries. It could be health insurance or tuition payments. Perhaps its mortgage rates or taxes. Pocketbook issues were top-of-mind for Florida voters as they cast ballots this election.

WLRN’s Helen Acevedo spoke with Special Correspondent Tom Hudson about the election and the economy during this week's episode of the returning Sunshine Economy program.