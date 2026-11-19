Sunshine Economy host Tom Hudson talks with developers Jon Paul Pérez of Related Group and Dev and Nitin Motwani of Merrimac Ventures about why housing in South Florida remains out of reach for so many. They cover the region's supply shortage, high interest rates, construction costs and long approval timelines. They also discuss what Florida's Live Local Act has and hasn't fixed, from faster zoning approvals to property tax breaks and new funding for affordable housing.