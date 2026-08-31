Monday, August 31, 2026 – 6:30 PM
A leaked grand jury report says that the DeSantis administration misappropriated taxpayer money to oppose the unsuccessful 2024 recreational marijuana ballot proposal. Florida's public hospitals are at risk of losing millions of dollars in funding if the property tax amendment passes this November. West Palm Beach taxes are increasing next year - but emergency staffing is not. And the Florida DOH in Miami Dade County has issued a water quality advisory for Crandon Park.