GMO Mosquitoes Proposed Again For Keys — As New Study Finds They Can Interbreed With Wild Insects

By 1 minute ago

The prospect of genetically modified mosquitoes is back for the Florida Keys — just as a new study raises concerns about the technology.

The British company Oxitec wants to make the Keys the first U.S. test of its genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquito. That's the kind of mosquito that transmits diseases like Zika and dengue fever.

The genetically modified mosquitoes are bred to be sterile, so their offspring with wild mosquitoes don't survive and the overall population plummets. And the company says it can produce only male mosquitoes, which don't bite people and thus spread disease.

The public has until Oct. 11 to comment on the application with the Environmental Protection Agency.

The proposal has been controversial in the Keys and even led to a nonbinding public vote in 2016. A majority of voters approved, as has the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, although residents of Key Haven, the Lower Keys neighborhood first proposed as a trial site, rejected the idea.

This application is for Oxitec's second generation of genetically modified mosquitoes. The company says it has successfully tested this version in Brazil.

Local opponents are still concerned — especially after a report published this week on Nature.com found that first-generation Oxitec mosquitoes in Brazil have interbred with local mosquitoes.

Oxitec's mosquitoes were bred from wild mosquitoes from Cuba and Mexico, then released in the Brazilian town of Jacobina.

"The three populations forming the tri-hybrid population now in Jacobina (Cuba/Mexico/Brazil) are genetically quite distinct, very likely resulting in a more robust population than the pre-release population due to hybrid vigor," the study found.

Barry Wray, executive director of the Florida Keys Environmental Coalition, said his group would be asking for an extension on the comment period. He also said the new study confirms the suspicions of local opponents.

"It's another verification of the unquantified risk associated with these genetically modified mosquitoes," he said. "A new version based on the same lethal gene technology represents the same problems, with just a new marketing discussion wrapped around it."

An Oxitec spokesman said Wednesday afternoon that company scientists in the United Kingdom are still reviewing the study — but pointed out that it involved the company's first generation of modified Aedes aegypti.

Tags: 
genetically modified mosquitoes
Florida Keys
news
Local News
environment
mosquito control
Zika
dengue fever

Related Content

Scientists Release Controversial Genetically Modified Mosquitoes In High-Security Lab

By Feb 20, 2019

Scientists have launched a major new phase in the testing of a controversial genetically modified organism: a mosquito designed to quickly spread a genetic mutation lethal to its own species, NPR has learned.

For the first time, researchers have begun large-scale releases of the engineered insects, into a high-security laboratory in Terni, Italy.

"This will really be a breakthrough experiment," says Ruth Mueller, an entomologist who runs the lab. "It's a historic moment."

GMO Mosquito Application Withdrawn — But Another Is On The Way

By Nov 28, 2018
Creative Commons

People who live in the Florida Keys have been waiting for years to find out whether the island chain will be the first place in the U.S. to try genetically modified mosquitoes as a method of controlling the pests.

They're going to have to wait awhile longer.

Mosquitoes Genetically Modified To Crash Species That Spreads Malaria

By Sep 24, 2018

For the first time, scientists have demonstrated that a controversial new kind of genetic engineering can rapidly spread a self-destructive genetic modification through a complex species.

In GMO Mosquito Debate, Both Sides Favor Switching Federal Agencies

By Oct 5, 2017
Oxitec

The company that wants to hold the first U.S. trial of genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys and Keys residents who oppose the trial don't agree on much.

But representatives from both sides said Thursday they are happy with the recent announcement that federal oversight of the proposed trial will be moved from the Food and Drug Administration to the Environmental Protection Agency.

"We think it's a good thing," said Derric Nimmo, principal scientist at Oxitec, the company that has developed a genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquito.